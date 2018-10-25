How to watch Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (away)

Current records: Iowa St. 4-3; Texas Tech 5-2

What to Know

Iowa St. has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing at home against Texas Tech at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Iowa St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Iowa St. ran circles around West Virginia two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (508 yards vs. 152 yards) paid off. Iowa St. captured a comfortable 30-14 victory over West Virginia. Iowa St.'s success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brock Purdy, who passed for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns, and David Montgomery, who rushed for 189 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 238 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Texas Tech put the hurt on Kansas with a sharp 48-16 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half when the score had already reached 24-3.

Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 4-3 and Texas Tech to 5-2. The Iowa St. defense got after the quarterback against West Virginia to the tune of seven sacks, so Texas Tech's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cyclones are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Red Raiders.

This season, Iowa St. is 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Texas Tech, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Iowa St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas Tech.