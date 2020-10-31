Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Appalachian State 3-1; Louisiana-Monroe 0-6

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.5 points per contest before their game Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. The Warhawks stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

Louisiana-Monroe has to be aching after a bruising 38-14 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars last week. Louisiana-Monroe was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana-Monroe, but they got scores from RB Josh Johnson and WR Jordan Carroll.

Meanwhile, everything went Appalachian State's way against the Arkansas State Red Wolves last Thursday as they made off with a 45-17 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mountaineers had established a 38-17 advantage. Their QB Zac Thomas was on fire, passing for four TDs and 216 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards. Thomas put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

The Warhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 31 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Louisiana-Monroe was pulverized by the Mountaineers 52-7 when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 31-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 31.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Appalachian State have won three out of their last four games against Louisiana-Monroe.