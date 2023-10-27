Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Virginia 2-5, Miami (FL) 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Hard Rock Stadium. Virginia will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Virginia must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They managed a 31-27 victory over North Carolina. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 58 point over/under.

Virginia's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mike Hollins, who rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Washington was another key contributor, picking up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami (FL) ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Clemson by a score of 28-20. The score was all tied up 7-7 at the break, but Miami (FL) was the better team in the second half.

Miami (FL)'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brashard Smith, who gained 123 total yards. Smith's longest rush was for an incredible 80 yards.

Miami (FL)'s defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Rueben Bain Jr. and his two sacks.

Virginia's victory pushed their record up to 2-5, while Miami (FL)'s bumped their own up to the opposite: 5-2.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Miami (FL) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. Virginia might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Virginia couldn't quite finish off Miami (FL) when the teams last played back in October of 2022 and fell 14-12. Can Virginia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a big 19-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Miami (FL) has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Virginia.