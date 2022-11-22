Who's Playing
Ball State @ Miami (OH)
Current Records: Ball State 5-6; Miami (OH) 5-6
What to Know
The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Ball State will be looking to regain their footing.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami (OH) beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 29-23 on Wednesday. Miami (OH) QB Aveon Smith did work as he passed for one TD and 185 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 105 yards.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, falling 32-18. No one had a standout game offensively for Ball State, but they got scores from QB Brady Hunt and TE Tanner Koziol.
Miami (OH) and Ball State tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but the RedHawks got the win in their second match 24-17. Ball State is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (OH) have won four out of their last six games against Ball State.
- Oct 23, 2021 - Miami (OH) 24 vs. Ball State 17
- Nov 04, 2020 - Ball State 0 vs. Miami (OH) 0
- Nov 29, 2019 - Ball State 41 vs. Miami (OH) 27
- Nov 20, 2018 - Miami (OH) 42 vs. Ball State 21
- Nov 21, 2017 - Miami (OH) 28 vs. Ball State 7
- Nov 22, 2016 - Miami (OH) 21 vs. Ball State 20