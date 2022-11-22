Who's Playing

Ball State @ Miami (OH)

Current Records: Ball State 5-6; Miami (OH) 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Ball State will be looking to regain their footing.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami (OH) beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 29-23 on Wednesday. Miami (OH) QB Aveon Smith did work as he passed for one TD and 185 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 105 yards.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, falling 32-18. No one had a standout game offensively for Ball State, but they got scores from QB Brady Hunt and TE Tanner Koziol.

Miami (OH) and Ball State tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but the RedHawks got the win in their second match 24-17. Ball State is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (OH) have won four out of their last six games against Ball State.