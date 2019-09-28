How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Michigan State (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 3-1-0; Indiana 3-1-0
What to Know
Indiana is 1-3 against Michigan State since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Indiana and Michigan State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
The Hoosiers and Connecticut couldn't quite live up to the 57-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana claimed a resounding 38-3 win over Connecticut. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Peyton Ramsey, who passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Stevie Scott III, who rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Ramsey didn't help his team much against Ohio State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Michigan State lost to Northwestern when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow Northwestern the same satisfaction this time around. The Spartans made easy work of Northwestern last week and carried off a 31-10 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Michigan State had established a 24-3 advantage.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.99
Odds
The Spartans are a big 14-point favorite against the Hoosiers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Indiana.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Michigan State 35 vs. Indiana 21
- Oct 21, 2017 - Michigan State 17 vs. Indiana 9
- Oct 01, 2016 - Indiana 24 vs. Michigan State 21
- Oct 24, 2015 - Michigan State 52 vs. Indiana 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game