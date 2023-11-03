Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Illinois 3-5, Minnesota 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Minnesota fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They strolled past Michigan State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 27-12.

Minnesota relied on the efforts of Daniel Jackson, who picked up 120 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jordan Nubin, who rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Illinois might've scored the first points last Saturday, but it was Wisconsin who claimed the real prize. Illinois fell to Wisconsin 25-21. The loss hurts even more since Illinois was up 14-0 with 2:12 left in the second.

Luke Altmyer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 100 yards, and also threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Feagin was another key contributor, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for Illinois, they have fallen quite a ways from their 8-4 record last season and are now at 3-5.

Illinois will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Illinois is playing as the underdog, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Minnesota came up short against Illinois in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, falling 26-14. Will Minnesota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.