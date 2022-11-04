Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Missouri

Current Records: Kentucky 5-3; Missouri 4-4

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. UK is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

There's no need to mince words: UK lost to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 44-6. UK was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-6. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Chris Rodriguez Jr..

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Mizzou has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 23-10 on Saturday. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Mizzou QB Brady Cook was slinging it as he accumulated 224 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. Cook's performance made up for a slower game against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week.

The Tigers' defense was a presence as well, as it got past USC's offensive line to sack QB Spencer Rattler four times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was DL Isaiah McGuire and his two sacks. McGuire now has three sacks this season.

The Wildcats are now 5-3 while Mizzou sits at 4-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UK ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. But the Tigers are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six. We'll see if that edge gives Mizzou a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Missouri.