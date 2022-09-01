Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Missouri

Last Season Records: Missouri 6-7; Louisiana Tech 3-9

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mizzou (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Louisiana Tech is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers were 15th worst when it came to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 32 overall (bottom 94%). Louisiana Tech experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 26th worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 50 (bottom 90%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Mizzou is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN University

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 19-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.