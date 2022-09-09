Who's Playing

Central Arkansas @ No. 8 Ole Miss

Current Records: Central Arkansas 0-1; Ole Miss 1-0

Last Season Records: Ole Miss 10-3; Central Arkansas 5-6

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Central Arkansas Bears at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The Rebels should still be riding high after a win, while Central Arkansas will be looking to regain their footing.

Ole Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Troy Trojans last week, taking their matchup 28-10. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Among those leading the charge for Ole Miss was RB Quinshon Judkins, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Ole Miss' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Troy's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was LB Khari Coleman and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Coleman.

Meanwhile, Central Arkansas came up short against the Missouri State Bears last Thursday, falling 27-14. Central Arkansas was down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Central Arkansas' defeat took them down to 0-1 while Ole Miss' win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Central Arkansas would reverse both their bad luck and Ole Miss' good luck. We'll see if Central Arkansas manages to pull off that tough task or if Ole Miss keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.