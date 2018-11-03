How to watch Oregon St. vs. USC: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)
Current records: Oregon St. 2-6; USC 4-4
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Oregon St. will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against USC at 10:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Oregon St. and USC will really light up the scoreboard.
After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Oregon St. made sure to put some points up on the board against Colorado last week. Oregon St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado, winning 41-34. The win was a breath of fresh air for Oregon St. as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 35-38 to Arizona St. It was a tough break for USC, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
Oregon St. suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe Oregon St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Prediction
The Trojans are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Oregon St. are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for USC, they are 1-6-1 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14 point favorite.
Series History
USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - USC Trojans 38 vs. Oregon State Beavers 10
