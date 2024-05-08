Mystik Dan won the first jewel of the Triple Crown with a photo finish at the Kentucky Derby last weekend. Whether the horse will run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland is still up in the air, according to trainer Kenny McPeek.

The decision on Mystik Dan could come as late as Monday, when post positions are drawn for the May 18 race, per the Louisville Courier Journal. McPeek is still keeping tabs on Mystik Dan to see how the horse is recovering after its dramatic Kentucky Derby win.

At the moment, there is zero clarity on Mystik Dan's status for the Preakness Stakes.

"If he's healthy, we're not scared to go," McPeek said. "If we feel like that he needs more time, we'll give it to him. It's all gray; there is no black and white."

There are just two weeks between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, which doesn't give the horses much time to rest and recover before the second leg of the Triple Crown. In fact, most of the horses competing for a spot in the Preakness did not run at Churchill Downs.

That short turnaround won't prevent McPeek from letting Mystik Dan compete, as long as the horse is up to it physically.

"I'm not scared to do that; so we'll see," McPeek said. "We'll let him tell us."

Mystik Dan is coming off one of the most dramatic finishes in Kentucky Derby history. Three horses, including Sierra Leone and Forever Young, crossed the finish line almost simultaneously. After a review, it was determined Mystik Dan won by a nose.

The post position draw for the Preakness Stakes is on Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is set for Saturday, May 18 at 6:50 p.m. ET.