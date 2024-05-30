The NFL's wide receiver market has continued to boom this offseason, as two pass-catchers -- A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown -- surpassed Tyreek Hill's $30 million-per-year benchmark. However, even before those two stars put pen to paper on their new contracts, the Miami Dolphins wideout was looking to adjust his deal.

Hill, who turned 30 in March, has been looking for a new contract since the end of the 2023 season, where he led the NFL in both receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13), according to Pro Football Talk. The reason why is because Hill's $30 million-per-year figure isn't a "real" number. As explained by Mike Florio, the final year compensation on Hill's deal is a whopping $45 million. How likely is it that Hill will play out his contract in its entirety, where Spotrac indicates he has a $56.3 million cap hit in 2026? Hill made north of $26 million in cash in 2022 and 2023, and is due $19,765,000 in 2024, per Spotrac.

Pro Football Talk reports that Hill's efforts to find a new deal intensified when Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million to keep him in the fold for at least six more seasons. Hill does have a case for a new contract. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, he's finished in the top two in receiving yards. In fact, Hill is the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of 1,700 receiving yards. No NFL player has had more receptions of 25+ yards over the last two years than Hill.

While the Dolphins have a quarterback extension to worry about, and just agreed to a three-year, $84.75 million extension with Jaylen Waddle, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take care of Hill soon. This wide receiver market isn't going to slow down, as other stars like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk are looking to break financial records in the near future.