How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Michigan Wolverines (away)

Current records: Rutgers 1-8; Michigan 8-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Allowing an average of 33.44 points per game, Rutgers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to eight. They took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Michigan might be getting used to good results now that the team has eight wins in a row. They were fully in charge, breezing past Penn St. 42-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Michigan had established a 28-0 advantage.

Michigan's win lifted them to 8-1 while Rutgers's defeat dropped them down to 1-8. In their win, Michigan relied heavily on Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey

HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.50

Prediction

The Wolverines are a big 37.5 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

This season, Rutgers are 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Michigan, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 37.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.