How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Michigan Wolverines (away)
Current records: Rutgers 1-8; Michigan 8-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Allowing an average of 33.44 points per game, Rutgers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to eight. They took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, Michigan might be getting used to good results now that the team has eight wins in a row. They were fully in charge, breezing past Penn St. 42-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Michigan had established a 28-0 advantage.
Michigan's win lifted them to 8-1 while Rutgers's defeat dropped them down to 1-8. In their win, Michigan relied heavily on Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.50
Prediction
The Wolverines are a big 37.5 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
This season, Rutgers are 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Michigan, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 37.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Michigan Wolverines 35 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 14
- 2016 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights 0 vs. Michigan Wolverines 78
- 2015 - Michigan Wolverines 49 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football picks: Week 11 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 11 of the 2018 college football...
-
Syracuse vs. Louisville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Louisville at Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse is one of the ACC's top teams, so can it take care of Louisville on a Friday nigh...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...
-
College football DFS lineups, Week 11
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What to watch in CFB Week 11
Week 11 has some interesting point spreads with plenty of top-25 teams on alert