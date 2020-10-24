Who's Playing

Air Force @ San Jose State

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Falcons and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Air Force was 11-2 last year and is coming off of a 40-7 victory against the Navy Midshipmen three weeks ago. Meanwhile, SJSU struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Air Force was second best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 298.5 on average. SJSU displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 338 on average.

Air Force has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Air Force have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last six years.