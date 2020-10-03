Who's Playing

No. 17 Memphis @ SMU

Current Records: Memphis 1-0; SMU 3-0

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 0-5 against the Memphis Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Mustangs and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. If the game is anything like the Tigers' 54-48 win from their previous meeting November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, SMU turned the game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 424 yards to 192. SMU put a hurting on Stephen F. Austin at home to the tune of 50-7. That looming 43-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for SMU yet this year. SMU RB Ulysses Bentley IV looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on six carries.

The Mustangs' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Lumberjacks' offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, the Tigers took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top against the Arkansas State Red Wolves by a score of 37-24 four weeks ago. Memphis QB Brady White was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 275 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground. White's longest connection was to TE Sean Dykes for 38 yards in the fourth quarter.

Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 3-0 and Memphis to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SMU and Memphis clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last six years.