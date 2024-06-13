Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy had a hand in helping the franchise win six of its 17 NBA titles during his professional career. Now at 95, Cousy wants to see the Celtics win their 18th NBA title in franchise history.

"I'm 95 f---ing years old with one foot in the grave and I can barely move," Cousy told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. "I know I'm in overtime. So everything in your life becomes more meaningful. And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18."

The Celtics are definitely in prime position to grant Cousy his wish. On Wednesday, the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 106-99, in Game 3 behind the superb all-around play of Jaylen Brown.

If the Celtics end up beating the Mavericks in the NBA Finals, the franchise would surpass the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships in NBA history.

"I will take great pride in seeing this," Cousy added. "This puts us back ahead of the Lakers. To have been a part of that is as good a legacy as I could hope for."

The Celtics will have a chance to close out the NBA Finals in Game 4, which will be played on Friday in Dallas.