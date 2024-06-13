The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have reached an agreement on a five-year, $275 million deal, making him tied with Joe Burrow for the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

Lawrence becomes the fourth quarterback to make $200 million fully guaranteed in a contract, joining Deshaun Watson (who received $230 million guaranteed in his 2022 deal), Joe Burrow ($219.01 million in guarantees) and Justin Herbert ($218.7 million guaranteed). Lawrence gets $142 million at signing, per ESPN, and will make an average annual salary of $55 million per year -- tying Burrow for the biggest per-year salary in the league.

Lawrence is entering his fourth year in the NFL and had a fifth-year option in 2025 set for $25.7 million before the extension.

Highest-paid QB contracts in NFL

Player Contract Average Per Year Trevor Lawrence 5 years, $275 million $55 million Joe Burrow 5 years, $275 million $55 million Jared Goff 4 years, $212 million $53 million Justin Herbert 4 years, $262.5 million $52.5 million Lamar Jackson 4 years, $260 million $52 million

The Jaguars just gave Josh Allen $150 million over five years in April, making him the first $100 million player in franchise history. Lawrence tops Allen's record-setting deal, becoming the first player to have a $200 million contract in Jaguars history.

Lawrence is coming off a season during which he led the NFL with 21 giveaways and went 0-5 in his last five starts to miss the playoffs. Lawrence has finished with 20-plus giveaways in two of his three seasons, and his 21 fumbles lost are tied with Tony Banks for the most by a player in his first three seasons (stat first tracked in 1991). Lawrence has more fumbles lost than any other player in the past three seasons.

Despite the fumbles, Lawrence is fifth in quarterback wins in Jaguars history (20). He's fourth in franchise history in pass yards (11,770) and passing touchdowns (58). His 11,770 passing yards is the fifth-most in NFL history by a player after three seasons.

The Jaguars committed themselves to Lawrence for the long haul, making him tied for the highest-paid quarterback in league history. Lawrence will be the face of the franchise throughout this decade.