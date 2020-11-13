Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Baylor 1-4; Texas Tech 2-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.14 points per game. Texas Tech and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Red Raiders received a tough blow last week as they fell 34-18 to the TCU Horned Frogs. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but they got scores from WR Erik Ezukanma and WR Ja'Lynn Polk. One of the most thrilling moments was Polk's 60-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Baylor came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones last week, falling 38-31. Baylor was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. QB Charlie Brewer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 295 yards on 33 attempts. Brewer's 58-yard touchdown toss to RB Trestan Ebner in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Baylor's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Red Raiders going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

It was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 33-30 to the Bears when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can Texas Tech avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.