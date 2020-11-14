Who's Playing

No. 19 SMU @ Tulsa

Current Records: SMU 7-1; Tulsa 3-1

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Golden Hurricane and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Tulsa didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the East Carolina Pirates last week, but they still walked away with a 34-30 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Tulsa was RB T.K. Wilkerson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Wilkerson had some trouble finding his footing against the South Florida Bulls two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Wilkerson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, SMU made easy work of the Temple Owls on Saturday and carried off a 47-23 victory. SMU's QB Shane Buechele was on fire, passing for four TDs and 355 yards on 35 attempts.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Golden Hurricane going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 3-1 ATS and the Mustangs 5-2.

Tulsa was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they fell 43-37 to SMU. Maybe Tulsa will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulsa have won three out of their last five games against SMU.