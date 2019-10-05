How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. No. 16 Boise State (away)
Current Records: UNLV 1-3-0; Boise State 4-0-0
What to Know
Boise State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Boise State and UNLV will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
It was all tied up at the half for Boise State and Air Force two weeks ago, but Boise State stepped up in the second half. Boise State took their contest against Air Force 30-19. Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Robert Mahone, who rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Hank Bachmeier, who passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. QB Hank Bachmeier ended the matchup strong with a streak of six complete passes.
UNLV's rough patch got a bit rougher last week after their third loss in a row. They took a serious blow against Wyoming, falling 53-17. The Rebels were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 33-10.
Boise State's victory lifted them to 4-0 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rebels are 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 227.50 on average. On the other hand, the Broncos enter the game with only 157.30 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.24
Odds
The Broncos are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 24-point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Boise State have won both of the games they've played against UNLV in the last five years.
- Nov 18, 2016 - Boise State 42 vs. UNLV 25
- Oct 31, 2015 - Boise State 55 vs. UNLV 27
