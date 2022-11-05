Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: South Carolina 5-3; Vanderbilt 3-5
What to Know
This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.63 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Vanderbilt was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 17-14 to the Missouri Tigers. No one had a standout game offensively for the Commodores, but they got scores from QB Mike Wright and WR Gamarion Carter. Wright's 80-yard touchdown toss to Carter in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, USC came up short against Mizzou last week, falling 23-10. QB Spencer Rattler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 171 yards passing.
Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Vanderbilt or the Gamecocks when the two teams previously met in October of last year, but it was USC snatching the 21-20 win. Maybe the Commodores will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Gamecocks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last eight years.
- Oct 16, 2021 - South Carolina 21 vs. Vanderbilt 20
- Oct 10, 2020 - South Carolina 41 vs. Vanderbilt 7
- Nov 02, 2019 - South Carolina 24 vs. Vanderbilt 7
- Sep 22, 2018 - South Carolina 37 vs. Vanderbilt 14
- Oct 28, 2017 - South Carolina 34 vs. Vanderbilt 27
- Sep 01, 2016 - South Carolina 13 vs. Vanderbilt 10
- Oct 17, 2015 - South Carolina 19 vs. Vanderbilt 10