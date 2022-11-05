Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: South Carolina 5-3; Vanderbilt 3-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.63 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Vanderbilt was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 17-14 to the Missouri Tigers. No one had a standout game offensively for the Commodores, but they got scores from QB Mike Wright and WR Gamarion Carter. Wright's 80-yard touchdown toss to Carter in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, USC came up short against Mizzou last week, falling 23-10. QB Spencer Rattler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 171 yards passing.

Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Vanderbilt or the Gamecocks when the two teams previously met in October of last year, but it was USC snatching the 21-20 win. Maybe the Commodores will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last eight years.