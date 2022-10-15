Who's Playing

Miami (FL) @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Miami (FL) 2-3; Virginia Tech 2-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Virginia Tech Hokies are heading back home. Virginia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hokies received a tough blow last week as they fell 45-29 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Virginia Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Malachi Thomas, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Miami (FL) lost a heartbreaker to the North Carolina Tar Heels when they met last October, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought game, but the Hurricanes had to settle for a 27-24 loss against UNC. Miami (FL)'s defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Tyler Van Dyke, who passed for three TDs and 496 yards on 57 attempts. Van Dyke's performance made up for a slower contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders three weeks ago.

Virginia Tech is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take Virginia Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Hokies are now 2-4 while the Hurricanes sit at 2-3. Virginia Tech is 1-2 after losses this season, Miami (FL) 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (FL) have won five out of their last seven games against Virginia Tech.