The Philadelphia Phillies placed star shortstop Trea Turner on the injured list on Saturday because of a strained left hamstring that forced him out of Friday night's win against the San Francisco Giants. Turner suffered the injury while scoring on a passed ball. He told reporters on Saturday that the strain is significant and that he's expected to miss at least the next six weeks, putting him out of action until sometime in mid to late June.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies recalled infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Turner, 30, was off to a tremendous start to the season. In his first 33 games, he had hit .343/.392/.460 (145 OPS+) with two home runs and 10 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Turner's contributions had already been worth an estimated 1.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

With Turner out, the Phillies seem likely to employ Edmundo Sosa as their most-days shortstop. Second baseman Bryson Stott, who hasn't played short since October 2022, told MLB.com he would be open to taking reps there if needed.

"I mean, I don't know what their thoughts are," Stott said. "If it's 10 days, I don't imagine playing every game at short. I can, and I would. But I haven't talked to them about it or anything. If that's what they want me to do, I'll slide right over."

Clemens, 27, is one of the sons of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens. In 104 career big-league games, he's batted .196/.244/.358 (66 OPS+) with 10 home runs and a stolen base. The Phillies obtained Clemens as part of the January 2023 trade with the Detroit Tigers, which netted them left-handed reliever Gregory Soto.

The Phillies entered Saturday with a 22-11 record on the season, putting them a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.