The Chicago Cubs battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a four-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday. Pittsburgh posted a 5-4 win in Thursday night's opener. The Pirates (20-25), third in the National League Central, have lost six of the past nine games, although they did snap a two-game skid. The Cubs (25-20), second in the division, are 3-5 over the past eight games.

First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Cubs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Pirates vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Cubs:

Pirates vs. Cubs money line: Pittsburgh -112, Chicago -107

Pirates vs. Cubs over/under: 8 runs

Pirates vs. Cubs run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+144)

PIT: The Pirates have hit the team total under in 22 of their last 29 games (+14.80 units)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the money line in 13 of their last 19 games at home (+7.20 units)

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-3, 10.04 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his seventh start of the season and second in a row against the Pirates. Despite his early-season struggles, he pitched well in his last outing at Pittsburgh. He received a no-decision in a 5-4 Cubs win. In five innings, he allowed just two hits, one earned run and four walks with five strikeouts. In 30 career starts against the Pirates, he is 9-13 with a 3.54 ERA.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger has been on a tear of late, with hits in eight of the past 10 games, including a 4-for-5 performance with two doubles, a homer and one RBI in a 7-2 win at Pittsburgh on May 10. He was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 7-1 win at Atlanta. In Thursday's loss to the Pirates, he doubled in a run. In 31 games this season, he is batting .262 with five doubles, one triple, seven homers and 22 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Pirates

Rookie right-hander Paul Skenes (0-0, 6.75 ERA), the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, will start for Pittsburgh. This will be his second start at the MLB level. In his rookie debut on Saturday, he allowed six hits, three runs -- all earned -- with two walks and seven strikeouts in four innings of work in the Pirates' 10-9 win over the Cubs. In seven minor league appearances with Indianapolis earlier this year, he was 0-0 with a 0.99 ERA. In 27.1 innings, he allowed 17 hits, four runs -- three earned -- with eight walks and 45 strikeouts.

Right fielder Connor Joe has been a spark plug for the Pirates. In 38 games this season, he is batting .285 with six homers, 22 RBI and 24 runs scored. He was 1-for-4 on Thursday against the Cubs and has a double, two homers and five RBI against them this season in three appearances. In 25 career games against Chicago, he is hitting .379 with eight doubles, one triple, six homers and 17 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pirates vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs.



So who wins Cubs vs. Pirates, and which side has all the value?