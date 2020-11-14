Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon @ Washington State

Current Records: Oregon 1-0; Washington State 1-0

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Washington State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 952 yards this week.

The Cougars had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They beat the Oregon State Beavers 38-28. Washington State's WR Travell Harris was on fire, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for two TDs and 107 yards.

Washington State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Oregon State's offensive line to sack QB Tristan Gebbia four times for a loss of ten yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, Oregon gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They made easy work of the Stanford Cardinal and carried off a 35-14 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Ducks had established a 28-7 advantage. Oregon QB Tyler Shough was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 227 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 85 yards.

It was close but no cigar for the Cougars as they fell 37-35 to Oregon when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe Washington State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington State have won four out of their last five games against Oregon.