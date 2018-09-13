Hurricane Florence: Georgia football game at home vs. Middle Tennessee gets moved up

Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the southeast, and it continues to have an impact on Week 3 of the college football season.

With forecasts changing to show the Category 2 storm moving inland through South Carolina into Georgia, Saturday's game between Middle Tennessee and Georgia has been moved up to noon ET (from 7:15 p.m.) at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

As such, the game will be televised on ESPNEWS rather than ESPN2.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall sometime Friday morning near the South Carolina/North Carolina border without changing strength from where it is Thursday morning. When it does make landfall, it's expected to slow down and drench North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Because of potentially damaging winds and massive flooding, government officials are urging all residents in the storm's path to take proper arrangements to stay safe.

Here's a list of all Week 3 college football games affected by the oncoming Hurricane.