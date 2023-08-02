Iowa kicker Aaron Blom is the latest athlete implicated in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into sports gambling, The Gazette reports. Bloom faces a charge of "tampering with records" according to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County Attorney's Office Tuesday.

Blom appeared in two games for Iowa in 2022. According to documents obtained by The Gazette, he allegedly placed around 170 underage sports wagers for more than $4,400. One of them was an "under total points" wager on Iowa's 2021 rivalry game victory against Iowa State. Blom was on the Hawkeyes' roster at the time, though he did not see action in the 27-17 victory. The wager is one of aproximately eight he is accused of placing on Iowa-based sporting events.

According to the complaint, Bloom disguised his identity by using his mother's information to place the aforementioned bets on DraftKings sportsbook. Blom's mother approached law enforcement regarding the wagers and said Blom used her information "with her consent and knowledge."

The development comes one day after incumbent Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers was also charged with "tampering with records." Dekkers is accused of betting on more than two dozen ISU events, including Cyclones football games.

Blom and Dekkers could face severe punishments. NCAA guidelines on sports wagering state that student athletes who "engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports." It applies to students who bet on their own games or other sports involving their respective school.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the investigation at Big Ten Media Days in July, calling on the NCAA to revisit its protocol on punishing players for gambling. Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon previously confirmed himself as one of the players implicated after he pulled out of representing the Hawkeyes at Big Ten Media Days.

"I think our world (has) changed dramatically," Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days. "I think what the NFL has done with their rules makes a lot of sense. I'm hopeful this is an opportunity for the NCAA to reconsider two things: What punishments might be that are fair and relevant to the world we're living in right now, and probably the bigger thing, there's an opportunity right now for a lot better education process."