Who's Playing

No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas 6-2, Iowa State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

Kansas is 1-7 against Iowa State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Kansas in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, Kansas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Oklahoma, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Neal, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Jason Bean, who rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas was down by one with only two minutes and six seconds left when they drove 82 yards for the winning score. Neal punched in the touchdown from 9 yards out.

Meanwhile, Iowa State entered their tilt with Baylor with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Iowa State came out on top against Baylor by a score of 30-18 on Saturday. 30 seems to be a good number for Iowa State as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cartevious Norton, who rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Iowa State also got a significant boost from Eli Sanders, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 90 yards.

Kansas' win was their fifth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.8 points per game. As for Iowa State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Kansas and Iowa State pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the contest is expected to be close, with Iowa State going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Kansas came out on top in a nail-biter against Iowa State in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, sneaking past 14-11. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa State is a 3-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cyclones, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Iowa State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kansas.