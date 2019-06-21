Jeremiah Holloman, Georgia's leading returning WR, dismissed amid assault investigation

Georgia's top returning wideout, Jeremiah Holloman, has been dismissed from the team amid an investigation into an assault allegation made against him.

"Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program," coach Kirby Smart said in a statement to The Covington News. "We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen."

The incident occurred in April following Georgia's spring game. According to the UGA Police Department incident report, a female victim claimed she and Holloman got into an argument around 4 a.m., at which point the woman called Hollman's brother to pick her up from his dorm. It was then that Holloman allegedly began to choke the woman. "(The victim) stated that (the brother) walked in at this point and pulled the suspect (Holloman) off her. (The victim) stated she got behind (the brother) for protection. (The victim) stated the suspect (Holloman) then reached over (the brother) and punched her in the face," the report said.

The victim received six stitches at a local hospital. However, she told doctors that she received her injury from falling in the shower; the bruises on her neck she claimed were from a basketball game. However, Holloman told officers that he hit the victim after she hit him first. No charges are being pursued in the case, which began earlier this month.

Holloman appeared in all 14 games for the Bulldogs a season ago and finished fourth on the team with 418 yards and five touchdowns. But with Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman and Isaac Nauta departing for the NFL this year, Holloman was slotted to be the No. 1 wideout entering Week 1 of the upcoming season.