Texas A&M fired head football coach Jimbo Fisher last Sunday, just one day after his team defeated Mississippi State 51-10 to get its sixth win of the 2023 season. Bowl eligibility was not enough for the administration in College Station, as they opted to let Fisher go early, triggering a historic $76.8 million buyout, and replaced him on an interim basis with associate head coach Elijah Robinson.

Top Texas A&M head coaching candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential candidate is Mike Elko, the head football coach at Duke. Elko spent four seasons as the defense coordinator at A&M (2018-21) and has the Blue Devils bowl eligible again in 2023, following an epic 2022 in which he guided the team to its first nine-win season since 2014.

The Blue Devils have cooled a bit this year as they sit 6-4 heading into Week 12. However, they stunned Clemson on the national stage in Week 1, and Elko has done an admirable job navigating the team through multiple injuries to star quarterback Riley Leonard. "The biggest question with Elko is, would he be perceived as a home run hire? Even though Elko is qualified, there are bigger names out there that would probably generate more excitement," Carter Karels of the GigEm247 team said.

Another name on the list is a familiar one to the coaching carousel and to SEC fans, Lane Kiffin. He is currently the head coach at Ole Miss, but also has coaching experience in the SEC with Tennessee and Alabama, as well as previously serving as head coach of the NFL's Oakland Raiders. Given his brash style and past media clashes with Fisher, Coach Kiffin would certainly be an eye-raising hire for the Aggies.

Karels, however, points out that his style is much different than Fisher's, and that might be a welcomed change in College Station. "He is aggressive, does more with less and tends to have some of the best offenses in the country. Fisher was conservative, perpetually underachieved and mostly had struggling offenses." See more candidates at GigEm247.

