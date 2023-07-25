Kansas offensive lineman Joseph Krause was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with "aggravated criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption," according to documents obtained by Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star. Krause's arrest came hours after an apparent bomb threat was called into the Kansas football facilities.

Kansas athletics and local police declined to confirm that Krause was arrested in connection with the threat against the athletic facilities. The buildings were fully evacuated as law enforcement swept the area. Krause was booked into Douglas County Jail at 4:35 p.m. CT on Monday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were evacuated and checked by law enforcement officers," University of Kansas police chief Damon Tucker told the Kansas City Star. "No devices were found, and police issued an all-clear at approximately 8:01 p.m.

"A subject was identified and arrested for making the threats. Law enforcement will not be releasing the name of the suspect at this time."

Krause was set to enter his fourth season with the program after walking on with the Jayhawks in the Class of 2020 from Shawnee Mission East (Kansas). He appeared in two games for Kansas as a true freshman but did not play each of the past two seasons.