Who's Playing

No. 9 Oklahoma State @ No. 22 Kansas State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-1; Kansas State 5-2

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since Oct. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. K-State and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

K-State came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, falling 38-28. Despite the defeat, K-State had strong showings from QB Will Howard, who passed for two TDs and 225 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 31 yards, and RB Deuce Vaughn, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns typically have all the answers at home, but last week Oklahoma State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cowboys came out on top against the Longhorns by a score of 41-34. Oklahoma State's victory was all the more impressive since Texas was averaging only 18.29 points allowed on the season. It was another big night for Oklahoma State's QB Spencer Sanders, who passed for two TDs and 391 yards on 58 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with K-State going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are now 5-2 while Oklahoma State sits at 6-1. The Cowboys are 4-1 after wins this year, and K-State is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State have won five out of their last seven games against Kansas State.