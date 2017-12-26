Kansas State vs. UCLA, Cactus Bowl: Pick, prediction, line, odds, watch live stream

The Cactus Bowl is really a game of what we don't know. We don't know for sure thatUCLA quarterback Josh Rosen (concussion) will miss the game, though that appears to be the case. And we don't know if Bill Snyder will coach Kansas State in 2018. Remember when not knowing who will win was the most concerning part of a bowl game? In that way, the Cactus Bowl is actually ripe with storylines and intrigue. Here's what to watch for when the two teams kick off on Dec. 26.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Kansas State: Will this be the last game for Snyder? It's a question that has been growing for some time, especially in the wake of Snyder's cancer scare this past year. We know Snyder is "in the process" of deciding his future, but we don't know what his decision will be, nor do we really know when he'll make it. We do know Snyder has always favored his son, Sean, as his successor, but Kansas State can't be bound to such nepotism no matter how much the Snyder family has meant to the program. Snyder's future, more than anything, will be the talking point for the Wildcats.

UCLA: This could be your last chance to see Rosen before he inevitably moves on to the NFL and gets paid real American dollars to take hits even more brutal than the ones he's endured over the past three years. Except the only way you see him may be standing on the sideline. Rosen will reportedly skip the game due to doctors orders after he sustained a concussion at the end of the regular season. That has not been confirmed yet, though, and that's why this game very much remains up in the air.

Prediction



Rosen's status -- or lack thereof -- makes this a difficult pick. Plus, the Bruins are in a state of transition with Chip Kelly taking over the program next season. Snyder is one of the great game planners in college football, so expect that to carry over to the bowl game, even with his own future uncertain at the moment. Pick: Kansas State +2.5

