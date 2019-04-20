Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison suspended following arrest on domestic battery charge

Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, the school announced Saturday. The redshirt sophomore was arrested and charged with domestic battery Friday afternoon, according to the Manhattan Mercury.

"Our program will be one that is built on hard work and integrity and doing things the right way," coach Chris Klieman said. "We have extremely high expectations for our players on and off the field."

According to the report, Rison was arrested on one count of domestic battery/knowing or reckless bodily to family/person in dating relationship and released on $1,000 bond.

Rison, the son of former NFL wide receiver Andre Rison, sat out last season per the NCAA's undergraduate transfer rules. At Michigan State in 2017, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards as a freshman with the Spartans.

Klieman was complimentary of Rison's work this spring with the Wildcats following the spring game earlier this month.

"Hunter is getting better," he said. "He has missed some time as well, so we have to get him back with a great spring and a great summer. He has a world of ability, and I am excited to see, just like everybody else, when we reinstall all of this stuff when we get to August, how much retention everybody has so that they just play faster. It is sometimes difficult to tell how talented a young man is if they do not know what they are doing. Now they are starting to get the understanding of our schemes, offensively and defensively. They will continue to do that themselves with practices this spring and summer, but when we get into August and we reinstall it as coaches, I will look for really quantum leaps from a lot of guys."

Kansas State opens the 2019 season against Nicholls State on Aug. 31.