The Vanderbilt Commodores will return home on Saturday afternoon when they host the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC East battle. Vanderbilt picked up wins over Hawaii and Alabama A&M in its first two games before losing back-to-back road games against Wake Forest and UNLV. Kentucky is getting set for its first road game after beating Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Akron. The Wildcats suffered a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt last season, snapping a six-game winning streak in the series.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats are favored by 14 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is set at 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -14

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky over/under: 50.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky money line: Vanderbilt: +419, Kentucky: -573

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt stunned Kentucky last season, pulling off a 24-21 upset as a 17-point road underdog. The Commodores rushed for 264 yards and racked up 448 total yards, overcoming a pair of turnovers in the upset. They have now covered the spread in four of the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams.

The Commodores got off to a strong start at home, beating Hawaii and Alabama A&M, and they will be happy to return to FirstBank Stadium on Saturday. They led UNLV 17-0 last week, but four turnovers were ultimately too much to overcome. Wide receivers Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and London Humphreys have combined for 875 of Vanderbilt's 1,155 receiving yards this season.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has been dominant to open the season, cruising to blowout wins over Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Akron. Quarterback Devin Leary has connected for more than 100 yards with five different players, while running back Ray Davis has tallied 379 yards from scrimmage. Davis was at Vanderbilt in 2021 and 2022, rushing 26 times for 129 yards and a touchdown in the game between these teams last season.

The Commodores have struggled without Davis, finishing with just 83 yards on 38 rushing attempts in last week's loss to UNLV. Their defense has been equally as bad, allowing an average of 389 yards and 29.2 points per game. They have failed to cover the spread in five straight games overall and seven of their last eight home games, while Kentucky has covered in four of its last six games.

