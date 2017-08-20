Kevin Sumlin 'proud' of Texas A&M for canceling white nationalist rally
Kevin Sumlin addressed Texas A&M's decision to cancel a rally scheduled for Sept. 11
Kevin Sumlin addressed reporters on Saturday to discuss the quarterback battle, preparing for UCLA and the status of the Aggies heading into 2017. At the very end of his remarks, Sumlin was asked about Texas A&M's decision to cancel a white nationalist rally that was scheduled for Sept. 11.
"Really proud of that. I think it's ... without a doubt, I was thankful. I was proud of Chancellor Sharp and our president to put an end to it. That's the only way I can put it," Sumlin said. "When leadership like that comes to the front, our leadership did that. We've talked about that as a team, too. Our appreciation of that leadership to step in ... it's big."
Texas A&M canceled the "White Lives Matter" rally on Monday, citing a "major security risk." You can see video of Sumlin's comments below, via Texas A&M athletics (16:00 mark).
-
AAC team previews in 140 characters
Expectations are high for Charlie Strong at South Florida, and Houston looks to take the next...
-
Five freshmen who could breakout in AAC
There are new names to learn every season, and here are five to keep an eye on from the AA...
-
AAC predicted order of finish, picks
Taking a close, detailed and opinionated look at the AAC a week before the start of the 2017...
-
KU players get schollys at Royals game
These Jayhawks got a tremendous surprise they weren't expecting
-
Lane Kiffin lands another P5 transfer
Jovon Durante announced on Twitter he's headed to FAU
-
Atlanta the center of CFB world in 2017
From Week 1 through the title game, everything runs through Atlanta this season
Add a Comment