Kevin Sumlin 'proud' of Texas A&M for canceling white nationalist rally

Kevin Sumlin addressed reporters on Saturday to discuss the quarterback battle, preparing for UCLA and the status of the Aggies heading into 2017. At the very end of his remarks, Sumlin was asked about Texas A&M's decision to cancel a white nationalist rally that was scheduled for Sept. 11.

"Really proud of that. I think it's ... without a doubt, I was thankful. I was proud of Chancellor Sharp and our president to put an end to it. That's the only way I can put it," Sumlin said. "When leadership like that comes to the front, our leadership did that. We've talked about that as a team, too. Our appreciation of that leadership to step in ... it's big."

Texas A&M canceled the "White Lives Matter" rally on Monday, citing a "major security risk." You can see video of Sumlin's comments below, via Texas A&M athletics (16:00 mark).