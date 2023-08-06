Liberty freshman offensive llineman Tajh Boyd has died, the team announced Sunday. Details of Boyd's death have not been released. He was 19 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd," head coach Jamey Chadwell and athletic director Ian McCaw said in a joint statement "Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come. When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

Boyd signed with Liberty out of Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class.

Conference USA, which welcomed Liberty into the conference this summer, also released a statement.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Liberty football student-athlete Tajh Boyd," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time."

Boyd led his high school to back-to-back state championships during his time at Smith. He was a three-star