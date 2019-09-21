Liberty vs. Hampton: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. Hampton (away)

Current Records: Liberty 1-2-0; Hampton 2-1-0

What to Know

Liberty has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Hampton at Williams Stadium at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Liberty has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Flames took an ego-bruising loss against Louisiana two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. The Flames captured a comfortable 35-17 win over Buffalo. Antonio Gandy-Golden and Stephen Calvert were among the main playmakers for the Flames as the former caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns and the latter passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Calvert didn't help his team much against Louisiana, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Hampton won the last time they faced Howard, and things went their way last week, too. Everything went Hampton's way against Howard as they made off with a 41-20 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pirates had established a 34-13 advantage.

Their wins bumped Liberty to 1-2 and the Pirates to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Flames and Hampton clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Pirates.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 86 degrees.