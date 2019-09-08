LOOK: Florida State wide receiver lines up backwards pre-snap in game vs. Louisiana-Monroe
It was a hilarious blunder, yet the play still went for a first down for the Noles
Lack of proper hydration was a bit of a concern for Florida State coach Willie Taggart as his Seminoles got set to face Louisiana-Monroe in Week 2 of the college football season, but it seems he has bigger troubles on his hands: his players lining up correctly.
Against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday afternoon, FSU wide receiver Tre' McKitty spread out wide left off the line in single coverage ... and also backwards. As wonky as it looked, the play -- a handoff to running back Cam Akers -- went for a 10-yard gain. McKitty lined up facing the wrong direction only briefly before settling in to a normal stance.
Was this an accident? Is it possible McKitty was dehydrated and confused? Or, perhaps, was this an intentional gaffe to throw off the defense? You be the judge here, but McKitty is not a no-talent slouch. A former three-star recruit, he garnered nearly three dozen scholarship offers before committing to the Seminoles in 2016. I think we can give him the benefit of the doubt and chalk this up to the weirdest scheme wrinkle of the early college football season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Week 2: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
No. 1 Clemson tops No. 12 Texas A&M
The top team in the nation passed its toughest test of the season with flying colors
-
Colorado comes back to beat Nebraska
Coach Mel Tucker now has two wins over Colorado State and Nebraska on the young season
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
LSU vs. Texas score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 LSU visits No. 9 Texas on Saturday night