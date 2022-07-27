Notre Dame has been racking up big-time commitments under Marcus Freeman, and the Fighting Irish are now racking up cool points under the first-year coach as well. The program released a video spoofing "The Hangover" on Wednesday as a means of unveiling the special uniforms it will wear in its Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas this season.

The video, which stars Freeman, senior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey and junior tight end Michael Mayer, made for an instant hit on social media. The game isn't until Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium, but the hype is officially palpable as the Fighting Irish prepare to take on the Cougars — a fellow independent program — for the first time since 2013 and for the first time at a neutral site.

Notre Dame's helmets for the game remain the same, but the program noted that the gold coloring is "seamlessly complementing the Golden Age of old Las Vegas." The jerseys have plenty of special touches, though. With the "glimmering gold lights of Las Vegas" on the shoulders and other gold-trimmed touches, the white uniforms are likely to be a hit.

Even if they aren't, the video to unveil them certainly was. If coaching doesn't work out, perhaps Freeman has a future in Hollywood. Check out the full video below:

Here's a look at the full uniform: