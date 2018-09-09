LOOK: Texas A&M controversially fumbles ball out of end zone to Clemson's benefit

Texas A&M scored seven points early in the fourth quarter to get within eight of No. 2 Clemson Saturday night at Kyle Field, but it could -- and perhaps should -- have been more with just a few minutes left.

With 3:55 left in the game, quarterback Kellen Mond found wide receiver Kendrick Rogers for a 30-yard gain. Rogers made some moves and scampered down the sideline. Prior to hitting the pylon, Rogers lost the ball through the end zone, giving Clemson the ball via touchback.

Or was it?

Take a look and see if you think the ball went out of bounds prior crossing over the pylon.

Touchback or no? pic.twitter.com/4NZs0oIxsJ — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 9, 2018

Rogers went on to catch a touchdown pass from Mond with under a minute to go. But the two-point conversion failed, giving Clemson the 28-26 win in College Station.