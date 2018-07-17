LOOK: Triple Crown winner Justify makes it on Louisville football's media guide cover
Justify grouped with wide receivers as part of Louisville's claim to Speed City
It's common to have the most recognizable players and/or team captains on the front of a college football media guide. Not every school chooses to go the cover athlete route, instead some opt for the coach, the stadium or maybe a special design fresh from the latest software obtained by the marketing department in the offseason.
But no one in the country will have what Louisville has on its media guide: a Triple Crown winner. Justify made the Louisville media guide cover along with wide receivers Jaylen Smith, Dez Fitzpatrick and Seth Dawkins.
With Louisville's gifted group of wide receivers out front, the cover reads "Speed City." Justify's speed doesn't do much to help the Cardinals on the field this year, but the celebrated thoroughbred is -- at least in name and announced presence -- one of the areas biggest sports stars. With Heisman Trophy Lamar Jackson off to the NFL, Justify gets the nod as a headliner for the media guide.
