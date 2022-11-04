Who's Playing

Texas State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Texas State 3-5; Louisiana-Monroe 2-6

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37.63 points per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 5 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium after a week off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Louisiana-Monroe might have drawn first blood against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, but it was Army who got the last laugh. The Warhawks suffered a grim 48-24 defeat to Army. This game was a close 17-14 at the break, but unfortunately for Louisiana-Monroe it sure didn't stay that way. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from QB Chandler Rogers, who passed for two TDs and 164 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground, and WR Bugs Mortimer, who picked up 75 yards on the ground on two carries. Mortimer's longest run was for 69 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Texas State entered their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Bobcats were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Southern Miss 20-14. The losing side was boosted by WR Ashtyn Hawkins, who caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Layne Hatcher's 74-yard TD bomb to Hawkins in the fourth quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won four out of their last seven games against Texas State.