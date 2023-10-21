Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: Georgia State 5-1, Louisiana 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Louisiana is 4-0 against Georgia State since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The pair will face off in a Sun Belt battle at Cajun Field. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Louisiana gave up the first points two weeks ago, but they didn't let that get them down. They managed a 34-30 victory over Texas State. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:55 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 20-7 deficit.

It was another big night for Zeon Chriss, who threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.5% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Robert Williams also helped out with an impressive 90 receiving yards.

Louisiana was down by two with only four minutes and 44 seconds left when they drove 24 yards for the winning score. Chriss punched in the touchdown from 8 yards out.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last contest, Georgia State made sure to put some points up on the board against Marshall on Saturday. Georgia State strolled past Marshall with points to spare, taking the game 41-24.

Georgia State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darren Grainger led the charge by rushing for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Louisiana's victory was their fourth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 4-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 38.3 points per game. Georgia State has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in five of their first six games, giving them a 5-1 record.

Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Louisiana going off as just a 3-point favorite.

Sunday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Ragin' Cajuns have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 224.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Panthers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 185 per game. It's looking like Sunday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Louisiana is a 3-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 63 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 8 years.