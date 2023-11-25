Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Louisiana after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UL Monroe 31-14. Louisiana's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

Louisiana came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-9, Louisiana 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

A Sun Belt West battle is on tap between the UL Monroe Warhawks and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Cajun Field. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for UL Monroe and three for Louisiana.

UL Monroe was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 35-3 bruising that Ole Miss dished out on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Warhawks weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 66 passing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Ole Miss passed for 371.

Meanwhile, things were looking good for Louisiana after they put the first points on the board on Saturday, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Troy.

Despite the defeat, Louisiana got a solid performance out of Chandler Fields, who threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns while completing 74.4% of his passes. Fields has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last four games he's played.

UL Monroe bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.8 points per game. As for Louisiana, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

While Louisiana and UL Monroe both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead to Saturday, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Louisiana is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

UL Monroe didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Louisiana in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UL Monroe since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 12.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UL Monroe.

Sep 24, 2022 - UL Monroe 21 vs. Louisiana 17

Nov 27, 2021 - Louisiana 21 vs. UL Monroe 16

Nov 28, 2020 - Louisiana 70 vs. UL Monroe 20

Nov 30, 2019 - Louisiana 31 vs. UL Monroe 30

Nov 24, 2018 - Louisiana 31 vs. UL Monroe 28

Sep 23, 2017 - UL Monroe 56 vs. Louisiana 50

Dec 03, 2016 - Louisiana 30 vs. UL Monroe 3

Oct 31, 2015 - Louisiana 30 vs. UL Monroe 24

Injury Report for Louisiana

Ben Wooldridge: Out for the Season (Foot)

Lance LeGendre: doubtful (Suspension)

King McGowen: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Ja'Marian Peterson: Out for the Season (Illness)

Jathan Caldwell: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Zeon Chriss: out (Leg)

Injury Report for UL Monroe