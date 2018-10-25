Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on FAU games

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs continue their quest for a potential Conference USA title when they visit Lane Kiffin and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. With a win, Louisiana Tech can stay within a game of UAB in the West Division, and the Bulldogs are looking for their third straight win after they outlasted UTEP 31-24 last week. FAU will attempt to stay undefeated at home and bounce back from a 31-7 loss at Marshall last week. The Owls are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58 in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic odds. Before you make your Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic picks, check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has put his stamp on college football.

His expertise has earned him the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook," and Hunt already has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of FBS clubs. With his Thursday night selection, he is looking to build on an impressive mark handicapping C-USA clubs, which includes a 4-0 record on spread picks for or against FAU.

In Week 4, Hunt predicted the Owls would be unable to match the immense firepower of Central Florida for four quarters. He was proven correct when the Golden Knights pulled away for 56-36 win to cover the two-touchdown spread. Anyone who has followed Hunt is way, way up.

Hunt knows the Owls must finish strong down the stretch in an effort to salvage what has been a disappointing second season under Kiffin. Last season, they won 11 games in a breakout campaign highlighted by a conference championship and blowout win over Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Hopes were high for a repeat performance as the Owls returned an experienced roster. They led the conference last year in total offense, scoring offense (40.6 ppg) and several other major categories. They are averaging 10 fewer points this year, however, and their defense ranks in the lower third in FBS in most categories.

But Florida Atlantic still ranks No. 26 nationally in total offense at 463.3 yards per game and has scored an average of 45 points in its three victories.

FAU rolled to a 48-23 win at Louisiana Tech last year, but that doesn't mean it is destined to cover Friday against a Louisiana Tech club fighting for a berth in the C-USA title game.

In a conference better known for offense, the Bulldogs have made their imprint with a solid defensive unit that appears to progress weekly. They have allowed 27 combined points in wins over UTSA and UTEP the past two weeks. In last week's win over UTEP, J'Mar Smith scored on a 43-yard run to give Louisiana Tech the lead late in the fourth quarter. The defense then sealed the win with a goal-line stand.

