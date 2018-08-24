LSU DB Kristian Fulton to be fully reinstated after fighting two-year drug suspension
Fulton is eligible immediately for 2018 pending a drug test
LSU stood behind Kristian Fulton and his appeal efforts against a two-year ban from competition for tampering with a drug test, and those efforts have been rewarded as the NCAA has reinstated him immediately.
Fulton sat out all of 2017, then appealed the ruling, seeking eligibility for 2018. The NCAA denied the appeal on Aug. 9, only to reverse the decision this week following a second interpretation of the rules.
According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, athletic director Joe Alleva sent a four-page letter of support for Fulton to the NCAA. After already serving a one-year suspension in 2017, Alleva and LSU argued that Fulton had been punished enough for the violation, which was not "tampering" but "urine substitution."
"He got a suspension," Alleva said via SI. "Never missed any classes. Really good GPA. Never missed weight lifting. A lot of kids would have packed it in. The kid was so engaged. That's part of the reason I fought so hard for him."
Fulton played in three games in 2016 under former coach Les Miles and then-interim coach Ed Orgeron, notching a pair of tackles -- one each against Missouri and Southern Miss. He was the top recruit in LSU's 2016 recruiting class, the No. 22 player overall and No. 3 among defensive backs.
"We just got word from the NCAA that Kristian Fulton has been reinstated, effective immediately," Orgeron said during his weekly press conference. "We want to thank Joe Alleva (LSU athletic director) and our compliance department for working so hard. And I want to thank Kristian Fulton. He's a good young man. He made a mistake."
This is a huge boost to LSU's defensive backfield. Fulton is expected to contribute immediately, if not start. Greedy Williams is one of the top cornerbacks in the country, but there's an opportunity to see significant time on the other side of the secondary.
