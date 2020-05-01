LSU football recruiting: Tigers land commitment from four-star linebacker Zavier Carter

It's been a magical eight months for reigning national champion LSU, and that momentum hasn't slowed down now that we have entered the month of May. Zavier Carter, a four-star linebacker and the No. 202-ranked player in the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday.

Carter is a 6-foot-4, 193-pound outside linebacker from Hapeville Charter School in Atlanta. He is the 15th-ranked linebacker and the No. 19 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with so many great opportunities and for my parents who helped me along my path," he wrote. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for being an instrumental part in me playing the game that I love and for all of their support! Thank you to my trainers for helping develop me in the process and BIG UPS to my HCCA FAMILY!!"

Carter committed to the Tigers over the suddenly red hot Tennessee Volunteers. At 193 pounds, he has plenty of work do in the weight room before seeing the field in Baton Rouge. CBS Sports writer and 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons filed this scouting report on Carter.

"Long but skinny athlete that plays out of position in high school and will need to show the capacity for weight gain," he wrote. "Plays defensive end but is a standup pass rusher or more likely an off-ball linebacker at the next level. Uses hands effectively to maximize length and keep blockers off his body. Good reactive quickness. Slippery as a pass rusher. Good motor in pursuit. Ability to bend the edge. Don't see him operate in space in high school. Regularly allows yards after contact due to size issues. If you project weight gain and a smooth transition to a new position, there is real Power Five impact potential but there's a low floor because of the unknown. If it hits, Carter has late round NFL Draft upside."

Carter is LSU's eighth commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Tigers now rank No. 15 overall and No. 4 in the SEC in the updated 247Sports team recruiting rankings.