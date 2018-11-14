LSU gains huge boost to running game with addition of five-star commit John Emery
Emery originally committed to Georgia in July and flipped to LSU this week
LSU might find itself hitting a bit of ceiling at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, so close to competing for a national championship but on the outside looking in behind two SEC teams. Head coach Ed Orgeron discussed the needs to improve the talent on the roster after getting shut out by No. 1 Alabama 29-0, and its clear the staff has the same thing in mind as they attack the recruiting trail for the 2019 class.
No recruiting development this fall has been more significant than LSU's efforts to strengthen the running back position. That room got a lot better this week with the commitment of five-star prospect John Emery Jr.
Emery is ranked as the No. 2 running back and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native made his decision known on Twitter, proudly announcing that he would be staying home.
In late July, Emery committed to Georgia over Mississippi State, LSU, Florida State and others. The son of a former Tennessee defensive end, Emery visited Knoxville, Athens and Baton Rouge this fall before decommitting from Georgia to commit to the Tigers.
This is a massive boost for LSU, not only because he joins fellow blue-chip running back Tyrion Davis in the class, but also as a sign that Orgeron has a hold on the state of Louisiana. Turning the state back into an all-LSU recruiting territory is the fastest path back to an SEC championship, and Emery is the kind of player that can help the Tigers get there.
