LSU star linebacker Arden Key not expected to play opener vs. BYU

LSU star edge rusher Arden Key missed spring practice for personal reasons and underwent shoulder surgery in hopes of returning to the field in the fall fully healthy and ready to capitalize on what many expect to be a stellar season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Key is a top NFL Draft prospect and was a first team selection to the CBS Sports Preseason All-America team this week, but it sounds like his debut for 2017 might be delayed. According to 247Sports' Shea Dixon, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he doesn't expect Key to play in the season opener against BYU in Houston.

"He is not hitting," Orgeron said. "He is going through some walk through stuff and today he had his pads on. He is stepping through stuff and using his hands and he does some pass rush moves, but he is not taking any contact."

Key set an LSU single-season record with 12 sacks, also finishing the year with 56 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He was a First Team All-SEC selection, and he'll likely be an early first-round NFL Draft pick next spring as he's currently projected to go in the top five overall.